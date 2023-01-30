Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 09:53

Tax changes could see cost of buying a home drop by €30,000, says IBEC director

IBEC’s director of lobbying and influence Fergal O’Brien was responding to a new report by the employers body which found that housing challenges were directly impacting the economy as businesses cannot fill positions.
Tax changes could see cost of buying a home drop by €30,000, says IBEC director

Vivienne Clarke

IBEC’s director of lobbying and influence, Fergal O’Brien has called for tax changes that could see the cost of buying a new home drop by “€30,000 overnight” .

Mr O’Brien was responding to a new report by the employers body which found that housing challenges were directly impacting the economy as businesses cannot fill positions.

The report warns that Ireland's competitiveness and attractiveness as a place to live are being harmed.

The IBEC survey of CEOs found that over 70 per cent of companies identified the availability of housing for staff as a challenge to their business in 2023 - with 30 percent identifying it as a major challenge.

Over 27 per cent of businesses identified the impact of housing availability on employees as one of their top three external priorities.

Mr O’Brien told Newstalk Breakfast that the issue of housing was stopping firms from growing.

“Businesses have been saying to us for some time that it has been causing difficulties in terms of their own growth and expansion plans. It has really moved to an unprecedented extent, to the degree to which it's actually stopping businesses from being able to fill positions, from being able to hire and expand.”

The issue was no longer just a social problem, it was a real economic problem. Something had to be done to bring down the cost of housing immediately, he said. New homes should not be taxed so severely.

A VAT refund to the buyer of a new home would reduce the cost of a typical new home (value of €400,000) by €30,000, said Mr O’Brien.

The State was going to have to play a bigger role through agencies such as Home Building Finance Ireland, he said.

There were a number of measures in the short and medium term which could be introduced.

“We have €150 billion sitting in Irish bank accounts, in savings, some of which could be put to use in the appropriate way to fund housing development and that shouldn't be beyond us,” he added.



More in this section

Ennis river search stood down after two bodies located Ennis river search stood down after two bodies located
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Number of deaths in recent weeks leading to funeral delays Number of deaths in recent weeks leading to funeral delays
housingvatirelandibec directorhome building finance ireland
Hotels housing refugees still owed €400,000 from the State

Hotels housing refugees still owed €400,000 from the State

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more