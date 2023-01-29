Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 15:55

Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wicklow

Gardaí attached to the Terenure District Drugs unit also arrested a man in his 50s at the house in Arklow
Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine in Co Wicklow

Fiachra Gallagher

Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a residence in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

Officers attached to the Terenure District Drugs unit also arrested a man in his 50s at the house in Arklow.

The man remains at Rathmines Garda station where he has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

The search was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area, gardaí said.

A number of mobile phones and drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search.



More in this section

Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development Moore St traders say their livelihoods will be destroyed by city centre development
Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway Cannabis seized by gardaí during searches in Galway
Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork
gardacocaineseizurean garda siochanaarklow
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more