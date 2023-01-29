Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 09:55

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The Sunday newspapers are covering Tony Holohan's botched secondment to Trinity College, the results of a new Red C poll and an exposé of a government plot to deminish State responsibility for illegal nursing home charges to avoid massive repayments.
By PA Reporter

The Sunday newspapers are covering Tony Holohan's botched secondment to Trinity College, the results of a new Red C poll, and an exposé of a government plot to diminish State responsibility for illegal nursing home charges to avoid massive repayments.

The Sunday Independent reveals that Stephen Donnolly is seeking the Attorney General's advice on a long-delay report into Dr Holohan's move to Trinity College Dublin after his stint as Cheif Medical Officer.

The Business Post reveals the results of a new Red C poll: half of the general public are unhappy with the State's handling of the ongoing refugee crisis.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that successive taoisigh and health ministers – including current Cabinet members – agreed a secret plan to hide the true scale of the State’s liability for illegal nursing home charges to prevent massive payouts, confidential Government records reveal.

The Sunday World reports on Regency trial suspect Jason Bonney's property portfolio.

In the UK, The front pages focus on asylum seekers, an Arctic blast and a startling Government admission on the Grenfell tragedy.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Government will publish an urgent and emergency care plan on Monday, as the Health Secretary admitted that there was “no quick fix” to the serious pressures facing the NHS.

House Secretary Michael Gove tells The Sunday Times that “faulty and ambiguous” Government guidance allowed the Grenfell Tower tragedy to occur.

The Observer reports a whistleblower has claimed children seeking asylum in the UK were threatened with violence and subjected to racist abuse to staff at a Home Office-run hotel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a “collision course” with civil servants over his migration plans, according to the Sunday Express.

Analysis of official figures by The Independent shows a person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales.

A “dumpin’ donut” of cold weather from the North Pole has been predicted for the UK, reports Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun says Strictly’s stars including Helen Skelton were out on the town at 3am recently when a glass bottle was thrown during a street brawl.

And Sunday People flags that the King is in TV talks to “break silence over Harry row”.



