What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The Sunday newspapers are covering Tony Holohan's botched secondment to Trinity College, the results of a new Red C poll, and an exposé of a government plot to diminish State responsibility for illegal nursing home charges to avoid massive repayments.

The Sunday Independent reveals that Stephen Donnolly is seeking the Attorney General's advice on a long-delay report into Dr Holohan's move to Trinity College Dublin after his stint as Cheif Medical Officer.

Sunday Independent P1

- Stephen Donnelly seeks AG's advice into long-delayed report on Tony Holohan's botched Trinity move

- Ex Kerry Group CEO Denis Brosnan in court battle with former son-in-law

- Eilis O'Hanlon & Ali Bracken on the Enoch Burke saga

- Great interviews & more pic.twitter.com/n7NOWyadFx — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) January 28, 2023

The Business Post reveals the results of a new Red C poll: half of the general public are unhappy with the State's handling of the ongoing refugee crisis.

Our front page today. Pick up a copy in stores or subscribe at https://t.co/u5ystSGUtr for these stories plus: 🗞️ Revolut's play to join the big banks 🗞️ Staff at Bank of Ireland enlist union over Davy transfer 🗞️ A week in the life of Dublin's shrinking office districts pic.twitter.com/pvT5VY4q3h — Business Post (@businessposthq) January 29, 2023

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that successive taoisigh and health ministers – including current Cabinet members – agreed a secret plan to hide the true scale of the State’s liability for illegal nursing home charges to prevent massive payouts, confidential Government records reveal.

In today’s paper:

- EXCL: Secret plan to block State refunds for old and sick

- Lottie Ryan: Dad would have been ‘incredible’ grandad

- Showdown looms as FG ministers want to hike housing targets

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/HbqUt3RBcb — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) January 28, 2023

The Sunday World reports on Regency trial suspect Jason Bonney's property portfolio.

In the UK, The front pages focus on asylum seekers, an Arctic blast and a startling Government admission on the Grenfell tragedy.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Government will publish an urgent and emergency care plan on Monday, as the Health Secretary admitted that there was “no quick fix” to the serious pressures facing the NHS.

The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph:

''Hospitals at home' plan to save NHS'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tthyIaVxrF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 29, 2023

House Secretary Michael Gove tells The Sunday Times that “faulty and ambiguous” Government guidance allowed the Grenfell Tower tragedy to occur.

Sunday Times: Gove - We share the blame for Grenfell deaths #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n8C2mT5C2N — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 28, 2023

The Observer reports a whistleblower has claimed children seeking asylum in the UK were threatened with violence and subjected to racist abuse to staff at a Home Office-run hotel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a “collision course” with civil servants over his migration plans, according to the Sunday Express.

Front page: Rishi at war over migrants #tomorrowspapertoday



PM plan to tackle asylum crisis: https://t.co/IkmjHePaLh pic.twitter.com/gt3JIZkvif — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 28, 2023

Analysis of official figures by The Independent shows a person is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales.

A “dumpin’ donut” of cold weather from the North Pole has been predicted for the UK, reports Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun says Strictly’s stars including Helen Skelton were out on the town at 3am recently when a glass bottle was thrown during a street brawl.

On tomorrow's front page:

Terrified Strictly star Helen Skelton races for cover after glass bottle thrown at her during 3am street brawlhttps://t.co/o02V2KaTtd pic.twitter.com/zNEsO6DHKq — The Sun (@TheSun) January 28, 2023

And Sunday People flags that the King is in TV talks to “break silence over Harry row”.