Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 19:45

Gardaí investigating after body discovered on Co Clare beach

The body of a man was discovered by a couple out walking on Saturday afternoon
Gardaí investigating after body discovered on Co Clare beach

Pat Flynn

Gardaí in Co Clare are investigating after a body was discovery on a beach in the southwest of the county on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm when a couple out walking found the body at White Strand beach between Doonaha and Carrigaholt on the north shore of the Shannon Estuary.

Gardaí were initially dispatched to the scene while volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also tasked. On arrival at the scene, gardaí located the body of a man on the shoreline around the high-water mark.

Members of the Clare Divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit were also sent to the scene where they photographed the body in-situ and examined the surrounding area.

The man’s remains were later recovered by gardaí and Coast Guard volunteers from the beach to an access road to wait for a doctor to arrive and formally pronounce the man dead.

The body was later removed by hearse to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Gardaí are understood to be investigating the possibility that the man may have suffered a fall.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a male at White Strand beach, Doonaha, Co Clare, at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

"His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation."



More in this section

North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire North's political leaders gather for funeral of MLA's parents killed in house fire
Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork Funeral of toddler who died in tragic choking incident takes place in Co Cork
Video: Homeless figures climb to new record; Kilkenny crash victim named as former county hurler Video: Homeless figures climb to new record; Kilkenny crash victim named as former county hurler
gardaiclarebodywhite stranddoonaha
Police determined to get answers for heartbroken family of Natalie McNally

Police determined to get answers for heartbroken family of Natalie McNally

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more