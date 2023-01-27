Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 11:36

Mount Sion Choir members set to appear on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Christopher Halloran and Jessica Reinl have previously impressed viewers around the world with their rendition of 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born
Two Waterford singers are set to wow audiences across the UK, appearing on the BBC's Michael McIntyre's Big Show next week.

Comedian McIntyre hosts the popular programme which sees him delve into the contact books of famous faces and give unsuspecting people the chance to share their talent in front of huge crowds, among other mischief and mayhem.

As the Waterford News & Star reports, next weekend's instalment will see two vocalists from the Mount Sion Choir, Christopher Halloran and Jessica Reinl, stun the audience having been duped into travelling to London under false pretences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc6pl3Ou_8Y

The pair are in for the surprise of a lifetime when it is revealed they will be performing for a sold-out Theatre Royal on London's Drury Lane.

Having been established almost 10 years ago in Mount Sion CBS, the choir has performed around the country, and last year travelled to New York to perform on Fifth Avenue.

Halloran and Reinl have also impressed viewers around the world with their rendition of 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born, which has gained millions of views on YouTube.

The programme airs on BCC One at 6.50pm on Saturday, February 4th.



