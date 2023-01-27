Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 10:01

VHI to raise cost of health insurance plans by 4.8% on average

The price hike will put further pressure on households dealing with cost-of-living increases.
VHI to raise cost of health insurance plans by 4.8% on average

More than a million VHI customers face price increases on their health insurance plans.

VHI, the State’s largest private health insurer, said it would increase prices by an average of 4.8 per cent across its health insurance plans due to increased demand for healthcare and rising costs.

The price hike will put further pressure on households dealing with cost-of-living increases.

The increase comes after Irish Life imposed an average increase of 5 per cent this month and follows rebates paid to customers due to the reduced use of private healthcare during Covid-19.

Market expectations are growing that Laya, the second-largest insurer, will hike their prices too.

Laya declined to say whether it would be increasing its prices. A spokeswoman for the insurer, which has 675,000 customers, told The Irish Times it continued to monitor healthcare costs, and that it would keep cost pressures “under close review and take a prudent view on claim cost management.”

The VHI said that this was the first price increase in two years, following a price reduction in 2022, and the return of €450 million in premium waivers over the past three years.

“We understand that our customers are already dealing with the pressure of rising costs across the economy, and we have made every effort to keep the price increase as low as possible,” said Aaron Keogh, managing director of VHI.

“However, because of these cost pressures the price increase is necessary.”



More in this section

Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home Firefighter takes High Court case over shoulder injury suffered at a nursing home
Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
health insurancevhi
Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend

Man (47) jailed for three years for raping his sleeping girlfriend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more