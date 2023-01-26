Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 12:27

Live: Burke to be fined if he does not purge contempt; prisoner found dead in Castlerea

Your afternoon update: Enoch Burke is to be fined €700 for every day he refuses to comply with a court order to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School; and an inmate was found dead at Castlerea Prison on Thursday morning.
Burke will be fined if he doesn't purge contempt

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke is to be fined €700 for every day he refuses to comply with a court order to stay away from Wilson's Hospital School, the High Court has ruled.

Mr Justice Brian O'Moore said he was giving Mr Burke, who was dismissed from the school last week following a disciplinary hearing, until this Friday to decide if he wishes to comply with the injunction granted last September directing to stay away from the Co Westmeath School.

Wilson's Hospital has asked the judge to consider either sequestering or removing Mr Burke's assets or fining him over his refusal to comply with the order since the start of the new school term on January 5th.

Mr Justice O'Moore in his decision said that in light of the ongoing refusal a daily fine was "the correct response". The judge said the daily fine of €700, or €4,900 per week, is to be imposed on Mr Burke.

Inmate found dead at Castlerea Prison

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in prison on Thursday morning.

The prisoner, who was in his 20s and from Co Donegal, was found at Castlerea Prison where he was on remand.

The man's family have been informed of his death.

A full investigation has now begun into the circumstances of his death.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed the incident.

Man accused of killing two teenagers in Germany was 'just released from prison'

A 33-year-old man suspected of killing two teenagers and injuring seven other passengers on a train in northern Germany was released from pretrial detention a week ago and has previous convictions, German news outlets have reported.

The man, identified as a stateless Palestinian who came to Germany in 2014, allegedly stabbed multiple people on Wednesday afternoon on a regional train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg.

A 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man died from their injuries, authorities said.

Other passengers overwhelmed the suspect, who was treated in hospital for slight injuries and is now in police custody, German news agency dpa said.

45,000 homes stuck in planning system

More than 45,000 homes are stuck in the planning system, according to a report by construction consultants Mitchell McDermott.

A further 28,000 homes have approval but no building work has yet begun. The figures account for close to three years’ worth of the Government target for residential construction across the State.

“Delays due to judicial reviews, and spiralling construction inflation have all contributed to the dramatic drop-off in commencements we are seeing,” said Paul McDermott, one of the authors of the report.

He noted that just 9 per cent of homes have come through the judicial review process intact over the past five years.



