Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 06:47

Consumer sentiment hits seven-month high, survey finds

The strongest month-on-month changes were in those elements of the survey focused on household finances
Reuters

Consumer sentiment improved to its strongest level in seven months in January, a survey showed on Thursday, with the authors pointing to a softening of fuel prices and strong Irish economic data as driving the rise.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index rose to 55.2 in January from 48.7 in December. That was up from a 14-year low of 42.1 recorded in September, but well below the 85.6 average registered by the survey over the past 27 years.

The strongest month-on-month changes were in those elements of the survey focused on household finances, with consumers indicating more appetite for spending, the survey's authors said in a statement.

 



