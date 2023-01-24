Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 13:15

Ulster Bank to close all branches in April

The bank's branches in the Republic will cease transactional services on March 31st
Ulster Bank to close all branches in April

Muireann Duffy

Ulster Bank has confirmed all branches in the Republic of Ireland will close permanently in April.

As part of its departure from the Irish market, customers received notices in recent months informing them of the need to switch to a different banking provider.

On March 31st, Ulster Bank said all branches will cease transactional services, other than transactions to support with account closure requests.

The bank's services provided through An Post will also be wound up on March 31st.

On April 21st, all Ulster Bank branches throughout the State will permanently close.

The bank confirmed customers will no longer be able to make cash or cheque lodgements with a teller or machine after the March date, nor will they be able to make withdrawals (with the exception of ATM services).

There will also be no counter Foreign Exchange services.



ulster bankbankingbranch closures
