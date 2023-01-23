Minister expresses concerns over 'signifiant deficits' in Camhs services

Kenneth Fox

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler has expressed concerns about "significant deficits" in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs).

She did welcome a new report and said there had been “extensive engagement” between her department, the HSE, and the Mental Health Commission regarding the findings.

Ms Butler told RTÉ radio's Today with Claire Byrne show that she was particularly concerned about governance within the system and that there was not an IT system in place to cover the country.

She found it difficult to believe that some community healthcare organisations (CHO) were still working off a paper based system.

There was a need for real time data and an independent evaluation, she said, “then we can sit down and decide the best way forward.”

Ms Butler said she would be “keeping a special eye” on governance issues “which are coming up all the time”. The disparity in response times in some parts of the country was also a major concern.

A new Mental Health Service report was revealed earlier today which showed in one CHO there were 140 "lost" cases within the Camhs.

There is evidence some teams were not monitoring antipsychotic medication, in accordance with international standards.

Mental Health Commission chief executive John Farrelly said this medication must be monitored.

Ms Butler said it was essential that the review of open cases continue to ensure that all children and young people could receive the appropriate care they need.

While the report raised serious concerns, it did point out that some parents spoke about the excellent care that their child received once they had come off the waiting list, she said.