One man arrested as gardaí seize €195,000 worth of cocaine in Bray

James Cox

Gardaí arrested one man and seized €195,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Bray, Co Wicklow on Sunday.

Gardaí seized approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected cannabis during the course of a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara.

As a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill and Bray areas, gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a residence in the Old Connaught Avenue area of Bray at approximately 4.40pm.

During the course of this search, approximately €195,000 of suspected cocaine and approximately €4,400 of suspected cannabis was seized by gardaí.

The seized drugs will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Shankill Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.