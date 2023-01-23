Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 08:30

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

A report that has found 140 "lost" child mental health follow-up appointments, and the murder of a patient in a Cork hospital are among the stories on Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) report.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the murder of 89-year-old Matthew Healy in Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The Camhs report also makes the Irish Independent front page.

The hospital murder is the lead story in The Echo, Irish Daily Star, Irish Sun and The Herald.

A shortage of home carers is contributing to the hospital beds crisis, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on short-term releases for convicted murderers in Northern Ireland.

The Irish News leads with a story on Archbishop Eamon Martin suggesting the church could help with the Troubles truth recovery process.

Troubles for the former UK chancellor, Boris Johnson in Kyiv and benefit dependency are splashed across the British front pages.

Tory MPs have warned Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Conservative Party chair is “untenable” due to questions over his tax affairs, reports The Independent.

Metro says Labour has asked for an investigation into the appointment of the BBC’s chairman amid claims he helped Mr Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Mr Johnson has been lauded as “a true friend” of Ukraine during a surprise visit to the country, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph says National Grid will today pay customers to switch off to conserve electricity as temperatures plummet.

The i reports the UK business secretary has ordered energy firms to stop forcibly installing prepayment meters, but the companies say the “fundamental problem” is that millions cannot afford to pay.

An investigation by The Times has found more than 40 British universities have collaborated with institutions linked to the Uighur genocide, nuclear weapons development and hacking of China.

Analysis in the Daily Mail shows Britain’s benefits dependency has reached an all-time high, with more than half of households getting more from the UK government than they pay in tax.

Internal forecasts show the UK will be 15 years late in achieving its £1 trillion annual export target after being hit by Brexit, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Star asks if food firms are “taking the peas” after Tesco’s boss John Allan accused the companies of hiking prices during the cost-of-living crisis.

And The Sun reports Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are refusing to sign new contracts in a pay row over Bruno Tonioli joining the show.



More in this section

Report finds 140 'lost' follow-up mental health appointments for young people Report finds 140 'lost' follow-up mental health appointments for young people
Community in shock as Cork hospital attack victim is named locally Community in shock as Cork hospital attack victim is named locally
Man charged after Garda has part of finger bitten off in Dublin assault Man charged after Garda has part of finger bitten off in Dublin assault
irish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesnewspapersbelfast telegraphdaily maildaily expressthe timesthe independentirish daily starirish sunirish daily mailthe echofront pagesthe ithe irish newsthe herald
'The landscape argument for a United Ireland is there but foreground needs to be painted'

'The landscape argument for a United Ireland is there but foreground needs to be painted'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more