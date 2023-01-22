What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of stories from warnings over Ireland's commercial property market losing billions in value to students complaining to Enoch Burke about his disruptions in school.

The Business Post report that the value of the commercial property market could decrease by €10 billion in 2023.

The Business Post report that the value of the commercial property market could decrease by €10 billion in 2023.



🗞️ Commercial property market could lose €10bn in value



🗞️ Irish Google workers to hear of job cuts in weeks



The Irish Mail on Sunday report that the Coalition government is eyeing autumn 2024 for a general election with a 'giveaway' budget planned to gain support from voters.

The Irish Mail on Sunday report that the Coalition government is eyeing autumn 2024 for a general election with a 'giveaway' budget planned to gain support from voters.

In today’s paper:

- Coalition plans to buy election with giveaways

- Ivana Trump leaves $1m flat to Irish nanny

- PAC to review semi-state CEOs’ €18m pay

And lots more … pic.twitter.com/i9qNRNMw7E — Irish Mail on Sunday (@IrishMailSunday) January 21, 2023

Finally, the Sunday Independent report that students at Wilson’s Hospital School — where Enoch Burke taught— complained to him about protesting at the school.

And tomorrow's Sunday Independent front page will look like this. Some great stories and big reads across all sections pic.twitter.com/hInWJz5MaE — Alan English (@AlanEnglish9) January 21, 2023

The UK papers carry the royals, a politician in trouble and a new way to drink tea.

UK Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is fighting to save his job after it was reported he paid HMRC a seven-figure sum to end a dispute, according to The Observer and The Independent.

The Sun on Sunday reports the Duke of York will try to overturn his multi-million pound settlement against his sex accuser after she dropped another abuse case last year.

The Sun on Sunday reports the Duke of York will try to overturn his multi-million pound settlement against his sex accuser after she dropped another abuse case last year.

The Duke of Sussex’s former flight instructor has told the Sunday Mirror some of Harry’s cockpit heroics were dramatised for effect in his controversial memoir Spare.

Britain's King Charles, meanwhile, wants his coronation to lift and unite the nation “in tough times”, reports the Sunday Express, with The Sunday Telegraph saying the event will celebrate refugees and the NHS.

The Sunday People has been informed one of the victims of former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, who has admitted 49 criminal charges including 24 counts of rape, plans to sue his force for damages.

And Daily Star Sunday covers the revelation that younger generations are ditching sweets like biscuits to enjoy savoury snacks such as samosas with their mugs of tea.