Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:36

Man appears in court charged with murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh

The father-of-four was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park in the Co Armagh town on January 12th.
Man appears in court charged with murder of Shane Whitla in Co Armagh

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The 39-year-old father-of-four was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park last week.

Police said he was shot in an alleyway near his home before making his way to the park, where he was discovered.

On Friday morning, Kevin Conway (25), of Deeny Drive, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Mr Whitla on January 12th.

Appearing via video link, Conway said “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court he believes he can connect the accused with the charge.

His defence lawyer said Conway has “totally denied any involvement with this murder”, and intends to apply for bail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly listed the next hearing in the case for a bail application on January 27th.



More in this section

Trolley count: 482 patients waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals Trolley count: 482 patients waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals
Coroner urges extreme caution after baby is killed by dog in 'harrowing' tragedy Coroner urges extreme caution after baby is killed by dog in 'harrowing' tragedy
Varadkar expresses regret over Northern Ireland protocol Varadkar expresses regret over Northern Ireland protocol
murderarmaghlurganshane whitla
Live: Google parent to make significant job cuts; refugees face prospect of homelessness

Live: Google parent to make significant job cuts; refugees face prospect of homelessness

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more