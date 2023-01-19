Man arrested by detectives investigating Shane Whitla murder

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The 39-year-old father of four was discovered in Lord Lurgan park in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.

We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the Lurgan area this evening as our investigation into the murder of Shane Whitla continues. pic.twitter.com/hboBJNm7fu — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) January 18, 2023

Police said he was shot by two gunmen in an alleyway near his home before making his way to the park where he was discovered.

A man was arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.

A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on suspicion of murder on Tuesday has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.