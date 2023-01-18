Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 13:00

'Fully funded' scheme to pay for repairs to defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments

Money will be available for remediation of apartments and duplexes with fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects.
'Fully funded' scheme to pay for repairs to defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government has announced a multi-million euro scheme to repair Celtic Tiger-era apartments, after it was revealed that thousands across the State were not built to standard.

The Cabinet has agreed to draft legislation to support the remediation of apartments and duplexes with fire safety, structural safety and water ingress defects.

A working group report published in July found that up to 100,000 apartments and duplexes built between 1991 and 2013 were defective, with fire safety being the most prevalent issue.

The scheme is estimated to be worth between €1.5 billion and €2.5 billion.

 

A “whole building” approach will be taken, the Government said, ensuring common areas and shared spaces are also remediated where required to the relevant standard.

Speaking outside Government Buildings on Wednesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that the scheme would be “fully funded” and that “lessons have been learned” from the past.

“So, from the Government decision today, any work that is underway, or indeed is contracted, will be covered within the scope of this fully-funded scheme.

“We’ll use the mechanism of the owner management company to make the payments to the scheme. So there will be no one excluded from it, and there will be limitations within it but, obviously, if we’re to remediate an apartment block the full cost of that needs to be covered.

“Lessons have been learned and need to continue to be learned,” he added, saying that the regulations in place at the time were not “sufficient”.

“We would expect some payments to be made this year, depending on when applications are made, I would say more next year as the scheme is fully stood up.”

He said that the firms responsible for the defects in the apartment “do have a moral responsibility to contribute, no question of that”.

“We’ll look at all mechanisms to seek recourse or recompense for the State in relation to the cost that the State is going to bear in relation to this scheme.”



More in this section

Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery
Irish jobs at risk as Microsoft plans 5% cut to global workforce Irish jobs at risk as Microsoft plans 5% cut to global workforce
Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses
housingdarragh o’brienhousing crisisfire safetyapartmentsceltic tigerdefective apartmentsbuilding standards
Man dies in Omagh house fire

Man dies in Omagh house fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more