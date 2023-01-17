Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 20:47

Nineteen dogs seized by police following search in Limerick

The confiscated dogs included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two rottweilers
Nineteen dogs seized by police following search in Limerick

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí in Limerick have seized 19 dogs following a joint-agency search operation at a residence in Pallasgreen on Tuesday.

The search was conducted by police alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council.

The dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials.

They included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two rottweilers.

The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter where they are receiving medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time and police said investigations are ongoing.



More in this section

Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses Pressure mounts on Paschal Donohoe to give Dáil statement on poster expenses
Man released without charge after arrest in League of Ireland match fixing probe Man released without charge after arrest in League of Ireland match fixing probe
Green light for €450m Blanchardstown Centre apartment scheme despite strong opposition Green light for €450m Blanchardstown Centre apartment scheme despite strong opposition
irishdogs
Man jailed for early morning spree of knifepoint robberies

Man jailed for early morning spree of knifepoint robberies

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more