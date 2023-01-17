Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm to woman

Tom Tuite

A man charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a Ukrainian woman in Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

Derek Moore, 39, aka Derek 'Del Boy' Hutch, with an address at Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, was charged in October with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman in an incident on May 27th last year.

He was also charged with six counts of dangerous driving at Summerhill on the same date.

Following an adjournment, he appeared again on bail at Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment on the dangerous driving causing serious harm charge.

Garda Shane Noone served a book of evidence on the accused in court.

In his trial order, Judge Smyth told Mr Moore his case would go before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on January 27th.

He was granted legal aid and warned to inform gardaí if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

Defence solicitor John Feaheny was given an order for copies of garda interview videos to be handed over.

Mr Moore is yet to indicate a plea. Wearing a navy jacket, grey hat, and hoody, he was remanded on bail with conditions including no contact with witnesses.

Earlier, the court was told gardai had taken “over 100 statements,” which allowed the State to get a “time extension” to complete the book of evidence.

At the defendant’s first hearing, Garda Noone said the accused made no reply to any of the counts after caution.

The remaining district court charges were adjourned until a date in July.