Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 16:00

Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions as ice warning comes into force

The warning comes into effect at 4pm on Monday afternoon and will last until 12pm on Tuesday.
Kenneth Fox

A low temperature and ice warning will come into place on Monday afternoon, with Met Éireann warning of hazardous travelling conditions.

Wintry showers are expected in the northwest and southwest with accumulations of snow possible, especially in mountainous areas.

The warning comes into effect at 4pm on Monday and will last until 12pm on Tuesday.

Monday night is set to be very cold with widespread severe frost, patches of mist and fog, and icy stretches.

Showery outbreaks of sleet and snow will affect parts of the north, northwest and southwest with some snowfall accumulations possible, especially on high ground. It will be dry elsewhere with clear spells, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures on Monday night will drop to lows between -5 and -1 degrees.

Tuesday will be very cold with frost and ice lingering in many areas. Sunny spells and scattered showers will occur, according to Met Éireann.

Showers will be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster and later in the southwest.

There will be isolated thunderstorms and falls of hail, sleet and snow are possible, especially in the evening.

Eastern and southern areas will be mainly dry. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach 1 to 4 degrees with light northwest breezes.

Tuesday night will be cold with showers of sleet and snow. There will be a sharp to severe frost with lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees.

Wednesday will see sunny spells with scattered wintry showers, mainly in the west and north.

Temperatures will hit 3 to 6 degrees during the day, while Wednesday night will be very cold again with a widespread severe frost.



