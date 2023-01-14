Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 18:45

Appeal issued for people on bus route as probe continues into woman’s death

The woman’s body was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park in Dublin 15 on Friday night.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Gardaí are appealing to those who used a Dublin Bus service to come forward to help their investigation into the death of a woman aged in her 40s.

The woman’s body was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park on Friday night.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody at Finglas Garda Station.

A preliminary report of the post-mortem results has been given to the investigating team, though the details are not being released for operational reasons.

As part of the investigation, Gardaí are appealing to those who were travelling on the 120 Dublin Bus route on Friday morning – going from Rathbourne Avenue to Merrion Road – to come forward.

A 120 bus departed Rathbourne Avenue at approximately 8.30am and travelled to Spindrift Avenue in Royal Canal Park, where Gardaí said an incident took place.

An appeal has been issued to anyone who was travelling on this bus, or to anyone who was in the vicinity of Spindrift Avenue, between 8.15am and 9am to contact An Garda Siochana.

Video footage from the bus or at any of the locations is also being requested.

The scene remained sealed off on Saturday night as a forensic and technical examination was carried out.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to work with the woman’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Cabra on 01 6667400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



