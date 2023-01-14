Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 13:28

Man arrested as gardaí seize €164,000 worth of cocaine in Wexford

The seizure and arrest were made as part of Operation Tara
James Cox

Gardaí seized approximately €164,000 of suspected cocaine and arrested and charged one man following the search of a residence in Co Wexford on Thursday.

The seizure and arrest were made as part of Operation Tara.

At approximately 5.30pm, gardaí conducted a search under warrant of a residence in Wexford town.

During the course of this search, approximately €164,000 of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of suspected cannabis was seized.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene, taken to Wexford Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 5pm on Saturday.



