Two separate murder investigations underway in Dublin

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 09:49

James Cox

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Dublin this morning.

Two men are being questioned over the fatal stabbing of a man, aged in his 30s, at a house at Collins Place in Finglas on Friday evening.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Finglas Garda station on 01-666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Another man has been detained after a woman, aged in her 40s, was stabbed to death at an apartment at Royal Canal Park in Ashtown on Friday morning.

The woman was found unresponsive at an apartment at Royal Canal Park in Ashtown at around 10am after gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Forensic examinations are continuing at both crime scenes this morning and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.



