Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:48

Body of woman (40s) found in north Dublin home

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at approximately 10am in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, in Dublin 15.
Fiachra Gallagher

An Garda Síochána have launched investigations after the body of a woman was discovered in north Dublin on Friday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at approximately 10am in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, in Dublin 15.

The woman, in her 40s, was found unresponsive in an apartment at the address.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary.

More to follow...

 



