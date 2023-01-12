Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 22:03

More than 400 people attend memorial Mass for Ashling Murphy

Over 400 people attended a mass in Co Offaly this evening to remember Ashling Murphy
James Cox

More than 400 people attended a mass in Co Offaly this evening to remember Ashling Murphy.

Today marks one year since the 23-year-old teacher was killed in Tullamore.

Hundreds turned out at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus to attend the first anniversary mass marking the death of Ashling Murphy.

Traditional music was played throughout the ceremony, by a group Ms Murphy was once part of.

She was murdered this day last year during a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

Just before 4pm, around 100 people attended a short vigil at the canal, marking Ms Murphy's last moments.



tullamore
