Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 07:13

Warnings of power outages and travel disruption amid wind alert for entire country

The warning took effect at 5am on Thursday
Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann is warning of the possibility of downed trees, power outages and travel disruption strong winds batter the country.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country having taken effect from 5am on Thursday.

"Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon," the forecaster said.

Met Éireann added the winds will reach storm force in coast areas in the northwest.

The alert is due to remain active until 2am on Friday.

Two marine warnings were also issued for Thursday, including a status orange storm warning from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head from 11am to 6pm.

Met Éireann warned southwest to west winds in these areas are predicted to reach storm force 10.

The second marine alert - a yellow gale warning - is also in place for all coasts and the Irish Sea, lasting from 4am on Thursday to 8am on Friday when winds are expected to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.



