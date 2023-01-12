Warnings of power outages and travel disruption amid wind alert for entire country

Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann is warning of the possibility of downed trees, power outages and travel disruption strong winds batter the country.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country having taken effect from 5am on Thursday.

"Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty today, in the west at first, progressing eastwards in the afternoon," the forecaster said.

⚠️Status Yellow updated⚠️-Wind warning for Ireland🌬️



For all current warnings see ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/LFm1XfNyrQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2023

Met Éireann added the winds will reach storm force in coast areas in the northwest.

The alert is due to remain active until 2am on Friday.

Two marine warnings were also issued for Thursday, including a status orange storm warning from Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head from 11am to 6pm.

Very windy today, Thursday with strong & gusty westerly winds. 🍃



Wind warning details for Thursday ➡️https://t.co/daaKPKyROX



Sunny spells & showers, frequent and prolonged across Ulster with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail🌦️⛈️



Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8C pic.twitter.com/EQSEgR5p6p — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2023

Met Éireann warned southwest to west winds in these areas are predicted to reach storm force 10.

The second marine alert - a yellow gale warning - is also in place for all coasts and the Irish Sea, lasting from 4am on Thursday to 8am on Friday when winds are expected to reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9.