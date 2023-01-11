Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 21:19

BT Young Scientist returns for first in-person event since 2020

Over 1,100 students attended the first day of the event at the RDS in Dublin's Ballsbridge, where president Michael D. Higgins delivered a welcome address.
Fiachra Gallagher

The annual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition returned on Monday for its first in-person event since 2020.

President Higgins also toured the exhibition, meeting student and learning about the various project on-show from budding young scientists from across the country.

The first round of judging also kicked off, with the panel of more than 80 judges meeting students to talk through their projects.

During the opening ceremony, President Higgins expressed his best wishes to the students taking part in the exhibition.

“May I offer my best wishes and good luck to all of the students participating in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, and may I pay a special tribute to all those teachers and parents who have been such an essential source of encouragement and, of course, to all those who have played a role in organising this year’s event.’’

Speaking directly to young scientists, he added: “I have faith in your ability, our young Irish scientists, to locate your gifts, your brilliance, in a moral context, to be willing to work for the benefit of all humanity beyond any well-earned personal reward.”

Head organiser of the exhibition Mari Cahalane described President Higgin's visit as a “special opportunity” for students at the exhibition.

“We are delighted to back in person in 2023 and for the students to be able to showcase their wonderful projects to the public.

“It’s a special opportunity for them to be able to meet President Higgins and to let him know of all the great work the young people of Ireland are doing in the science and technology space. We hope that his speech will continue to inspire young people to keep innovating and exploring.’’



