More alerts for southwest counties as unsettled weather continues

Unsettled conditions look set to continue for the remainder of the week as Met Éireann has issued two further warnings for counties in the west and southwest.

From 8am to midday on Wednesday, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway will be under a yellow wind alert as west to southwest winds batter the coast.

Windy & showery with very strong gusts along Atlantic coasts this morning. 🌬️



Showers will merge into some longer spells of rain. 🌧️Isolated thunderstorms & hail are likely. ⛈️



Many areas will have a dry spell in the afternoon. 🌥️Mostly strong & gusty westerly winds. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/daDOEJMuQn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2023

Gusts of between 90 to 110km/hr are expected in parts.

Later, a yellow wind and rain alert will cover all six counties in Munster, as the forecaster predicts conditions will become very windy overnight with heavy rain and possible spot flooding.

⚠️Status Yellow⚠️- Wind and rain warning for Munster for Wednesday evening and night🌧️🍃



For all active warnings see➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/CiHwZvrn9V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2023

Again, strong westerly winds are expected to bring gusts of 90 to 110km/hr to the effected counties.

The second warning will commence at 8pm on Wednesday and remain in place until midnight.