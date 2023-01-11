Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 07:48

More alerts for southwest counties as unsettled weather continues

Munster and Galway have been issued more warnings for wind and rain
Unsettled conditions look set to continue for the remainder of the week as Met Éireann has issued two further warnings for counties in the west and southwest.

From 8am to midday on Wednesday, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway will be under a yellow wind alert as west to southwest winds batter the coast.

Gusts of between 90 to 110km/hr are expected in parts.

Later, a yellow wind and rain alert will cover all six counties in Munster, as the forecaster predicts conditions will become very windy overnight with heavy rain and possible spot flooding.

Again, strong westerly winds are expected to bring gusts of 90 to 110km/hr to the effected counties.

The second warning will commence at 8pm on Wednesday and remain in place until midnight.



