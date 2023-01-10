Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 13:39

Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon is no longer in critical condition

Trooper Shane Kearney was wounded in the ambush in which Private Sean Rooney was killed.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Irish peacekeeper Shane Kearney is no longer critical and is now in a stable condition in a Dublin hospital, the Defence Forces have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was seriously wounded when the armoured UN vehicle he was travelling in was ambushed by a group of armed attackers in Lebanon last month.

The Irish UN peacekeeper was injured in the shooting incident which left Private Sean Rooney, 24, dead.

Trooper Kearney, from Killeagh, Co Cork, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland and continues to recover in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Private Sean Rooney death
Private Sean Rooney died in the ambush in Lebanon (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a statement, the Defence Forces said: “He is responding very well to treatment and is no longer critical with his condition now described as stable.

“The medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress.

“The Defence Forces and Trooper Shane Kearney’s family wish to thank everyone for all the support that they continue to receive.”

The funeral of Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, took place last month.



