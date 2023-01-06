Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 07:28

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's newspapers have extensive coverage of the ongoing hospital overcrowding crisis
Friday's newspapers have extensive coverage of the ongoing hospital overcrowding crisis.

The Irish Times reports that HSE top officials have told hospitals to outline their plans for seven-day working for staff immediately in a bid to ease the overcrowding crisis in emergency units.

Planning applications for thousands of homes may be refused as ongoing delays at An Bord Pleanála could have rendered dozens of applications invalid, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent says one in 20 healthcare staff are absent due to illness as emergency departments battle with some of their highest-ever trolley figures.

The Irish Daily Mail claims that patients are now waiting up to 14 hours to be admitted to hospital emergency departments.

The Irish Daily Mirror covers the fallout of an incident where cow dung was thrown at two Galway TDs.

The Irish Daily Star has details on the seven suspects charged over last month’s attack that killed Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

Police believe they have the weapon used to murder Natalie McNally, according to the Belfast Telegraph, but rumours linking the pregnant victim to a serving police officer have been dismissed as "unhelpful".

The British papers are dominated by revelations from leaked excerpts of Prince Harry’s yet-to-be released book, Spare.

The Times and i call the claims in the book the “most devastating royal revelations for more than a generation”.

The Independent and Daily Star lead with Harry alleging he was assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, during a row over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The Sun says Harry confessed to “snorting cocaine several times”.

The Telegraph leads with a revelation that Harry and William “begged” King Charles not to marry the now-Queen Consort, Camilla.

“Oh Spare Us!” is the headline on the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Harry “sold his soul”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror laments the effect the revelations will have on the relationship between Harry and William.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian lead with British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s new anti-strike legislation.



