Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 06:08

Driver dies after bus with 20 passengers on board crashes in Co Westmeath

The vehicle left the road on Wednesday evening.
By David Young, PA

The driver of a bus has died after it crashed with around 20 passengers on board in Co Westmeath.

The collision happened in the townland of Killogeenaghan, Moate, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The driver, aged 55, sustained fatal injuries when the bus left the road and hit a ditch.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where he later died.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí said some of the approximately 20 passengers on board required hospital treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Wednesday night with local diversions in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene on Thursday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or any road users with dashcam footage to come forward.



gardabusco westmeathmoate
