Junior minister says she and colleague attacked with 'bag of sh*t'

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has reported to gardaí that she had a “bag of sh*t” thrown at her while attending a meeting on Wednesday night.

Ms Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon were subjected to the attack. Ms Rabbitte is understood to be taken aback and shocked by what happened.

On Twitter, she posted a message which said: “Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a (sic) me and my government colleague.”

Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!! — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 4, 2023

Mr Cannon also took to social media following the incident, saying that an "idiot" got excrement to put into two bags throwing one at himself and the other at Ms Rabbitte. He said it was unknown whether the faeces was human or animal.

"All part of the job you might say, but I can understand why fewer people want this job," he said.

So an idiot goes to the bother of putting excrement (human or animal, yet unknown) into two bags and throws one at me and one at Anne. All part of the job you might say, but I can understand why fewer people want this job. #politics https://t.co/3XS9EvL98y — Ciaran Cannon (@ciarancannon) January 4, 2023

Politicians from across the political spectrum rallied around the Galway East TD with Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion saying she was “so sorry to hear this, this is so wrong”.

Green Senator and Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she hoped the perpetrators would be caught and prosecuted.

“Solidarity with my government colleague Anne Rabbitte, who was doing her job, as she does every day with compassion and commitment. What a disgusting thing to do. We can’t allow anybody be treated like this — I hope the perpetrator is identified and prosecuted,” said Ms Hackett.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan described the attack as “outrageous” while Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford Lee called for the “assault” to be reported to the authorities.

“Oh my god, that is shocking. I hope this assault has been reported to An Garda. Nobody should have to put up with this. Thinking of you both,” said Ms Clifford Lee.

Dublin South West Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart said on Twitter that the attack was “disgusting. Unacceptable. I’m speechless”.

Fine Gael Dublin Rathdown TD Neale Richmond described the incident as “awful”.

Green Party senator Pauline O’Reilly said the attack should be condemned right across the political spectrum.

“The way that Anne Rabbitte has been treated this evening should be called out by everyone, regardless of politics. I know Anne to be a decent and fair politician, and this should not be tolerated in our society,” said Ms O’Reilly.