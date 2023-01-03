Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 13:13

Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal and Kerry

A wind warning for Donegal will remain in place until 3am on Wednesday
Muireann Duffy

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for wind and rain.

Kerry was placed under a yellow alert for rain on Monday evening which will remain in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster has warned of "spells of heavy rain leading to spot flooding".

Later, a yellow wind alert will also come into force for Donegal, lasting from 11pm on Tuesday to 3am on Wednesday.

"Southwest winds will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts and over high ground," Met Éireann said.

A yellow gale warning has also been issued from Valentia to Malin Head to Carnsore Point and on the Irish Sea, which will take effect at 6pm on Tuesday and last until 3am on Wednesday.



weathermet eireanndonegalrainkerryweather warningwindgaleirish sea
