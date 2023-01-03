Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 13:30

Man (20) killed in collision in Co Westmeath

The man was a passenger in a car which hit a parked vehicle and wall
Muireann Duffy

A young man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath.

The crash took place on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad when a car struck a parked vehicle and wall.

The man (20) was a passenger in the car.

Emergency services attended the scene where the passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, another 20-year-old man, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí added the parked car which was struck was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The road is currently closed while an examination of the scene takes place, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including those with camera (dash cam) footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044-938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.



