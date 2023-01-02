Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 12:59

Ryan says 30% reduction in parents driving to school would 'benefit everyone'

The Minister acknowledged that some parents can't bring their children to school without a car
James Cox

Everyone will benefit if the number of parents driving their children to school can be reduced by 30 per cent, according to the Environment Minister.

Eamon Ryan said fewer cars would reduce congestion on the roads and make the air cleaner.

However, Mr Ryan said parents always respond well when public transport is provided.

He told Newstalk: "If someone has to drive their kids to school, that's just fine, it's not like you're going to shame or put the blame on someone. But my experience is any time we provide good public transport and a safe way of people using active travel they respond immediately."

Mr Ryan added: "If you take the 30 per cent out, it frees up the roads for everyone. Everyone knows in the summer our transport works in the winter it doesn't.

"It's also good for kids... they can be more active, more independence. There are so many benefits."



