Met Éireann issues warning for freezing fog and hazardous road conditions

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for overnight fog and ice.

The forecaster said icy stretches and patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions in some areas on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning.

The status yellow warning is valid from 11pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

Met Éireann said it will be largely dry on Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to between -3 and 2 degrees Celsius.

Monday morning will be cold and frosty with icy stretches and patches of freezing fog. It will stay cold in most areas for the day, with highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees predicted.

It will be mostly dry with low winter sunshine and just isolated showers in the west and northwest, Met Éireann said.