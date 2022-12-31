Ireland gears up to ring in the new year

Ireland is preparing to ring in the new year in style with a number of events scheduled for across the country.

Dublin's New Year's Festival gets underway shortly.

A family-friendly matinee show, which starts at 4pm, is followed by the big countdown on North Wall Quay.

Headliners Westlife will be joined on stage by Gavin James and Lyra from 8pm.

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland, outlined the importance of this year's celebrations, given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on recent New Year's Eves.

"Everybody wants to get out and see live music," Ms Carroll told Newstalk radio.

"We've had a tough couple of years and its great to be able to do that and to celebrate.

"I suppose we haven't marked the new years appropriately since 2019 and it's great to actually be able to dust off the cobwebs, welcome in 2023, and hopefully it will be a Covid-free year and the future is brighter," Ms Carroll said.

In Cork, DJ and radio presenter Marty Guilfoyle is topping the billing at the New Year's Even party at Cyprus Avenue.

There will be firework displays all over the country, including in Dingle, by the marina at 8pm.

Union Street Bar in Belfast are throwing a major New Year's Eve party — it kicks off at 7pm.