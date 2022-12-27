Man dies from injuries sustained in Co Westmeath road traffic collision

Fiachra Gallagher

A man who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath earlier this month has died, An Garda Síochána said.

The man, in his 70s, suffered the injuries after a crash on the N4, Rathowen, on December 15th, 2022.

He had been taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mulligar for treatment, the force said.

A Garda Family Liason Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased and a post-mortem has been scheduled.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident on the N4, which occurred at approximately 12:30pm.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on 15th December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.