Man (80s) dies after house fire in Co Cork

Kenneth Fox

An elderly man has died in a house fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Neighbours raised the alarm around 9pm last night and local fire services rushed to the scene.

Fire-fighters found the body of the elderly man after carrying out an extensive search of the semi-detached house at The Court, Waterpark.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Cork City Fire Brigade says several crews were involved in preventing the spread of the fire to adjoining areas.

A garda investigation into the cause of the blaze is getting underway this morning, but they are not treating it as suspicious.