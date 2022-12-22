Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 19:05

Man charged over incident in which digger was used to steal ATM

The suspect will appear in court on Friday.
Man charged over incident in which digger was used to steal ATM

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a digger was stolen and then used to rip out an ATM during a theft in Co Armagh.

Detectives have charged the 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charges relate to the incident at a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill, on Tuesday.

Police said a digger was stolen and used to steal a built-in cash machine before being set on fire.



More in this section

Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol
Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon
Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick
psnico armaghatmrichhillnewry magistrates’ court
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more