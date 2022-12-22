Man charged over incident in which digger was used to steal ATM

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a digger was stolen and then used to rip out an ATM during a theft in Co Armagh.
Detectives have charged the 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The charges relate to the incident at a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill, on Tuesday.
Police said a digger was stolen and used to steal a built-in cash machine before being set on fire.