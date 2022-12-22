Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 17:18

Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon

The incident happened at around 8.40am in Harristown, outside Castlerea
Tomas Doherty

A man in his 50s has died after a road crash in Co Roscommon.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 8.40am in Harristown, outside Castlerea.

The driver of the car, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Any road users who were travelling on the N60 between 8.15am and 8.45am on Thursday morning and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with information can contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



