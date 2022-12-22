Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident of assault and violent disorder in Patrickswell, Co Limerick on Wednesday evening.

At around 8.30pm, officers attended the scene on Main Street where a large group had gathered and a number of cars had been damaged.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and three vehicles were seized for technical examination.

The men are currently being held at Roxboro Road Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, including road users who were driving in the area between 8pm and 8.30pm who may have camera (including dash cam) footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.