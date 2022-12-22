Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 11:06

Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick

The incident took place on Main Street in Patrickswell on Wednesday evening
Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident of assault and violent disorder in Patrickswell, Co Limerick on Wednesday evening.

At around 8.30pm, officers attended the scene on Main Street where a large group had gathered and a number of cars had been damaged.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and three vehicles were seized for technical examination.

The men are currently being held at Roxboro Road Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, including road users who were driving in the area between 8pm and 8.30pm who may have camera (including dash cam) footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services
Private Seán Rooney a 'national hero', funeral hears Private Seán Rooney a 'national hero', funeral hears
Man arrested after drugs and cash totalling €107,000 seized in Kildare Man arrested after drugs and cash totalling €107,000 seized in Kildare
gardaiarrestlimerickassaultpatrickswellviolent disorder
Dáil car park could be scrapped in Climate Action Plan

Dáil car park could be scrapped in Climate Action Plan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more