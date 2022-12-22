Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 08:17

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of pregnant woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of expectant mother Natalie McNally in Co Armagh, PSNI said
John Besley, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of expectant mother Natalie McNally in Co Armagh, PSNI said.

The 32-year-old has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

McNally died on Sunday after being stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

Police earlier said McNally was 15-weeks pregnant, adding the 32-year-old died a violent death, having been stabbed a number of times and sustaining defensive injuries.

“This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy: the death of a mother to be, along with her unborn baby,” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said.

“Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache.”



