Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 12:59

Junior ministers Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy dropped in reshuffle

Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy have been dropped as junior ministers as part of a reshuffle taking place
Junior ministers Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy dropped in reshuffle

James Cox

Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy have been dropped as junior ministers as part of a reshuffle taking place.

Mr Feighan has been Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drug Strategy.

Confirming the news, he thanks Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin for his time in the position.

It is understood Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will be named as the new European Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, a minister is to be allocated to a new role in charge of international immigration.

Josepha Madigan is being retained by Mr Varadkar as is Minister Anne Rabbitte.

Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne is to be retained but will move role.



More in this section

Limerick blaze destroys several business premises and leaves jobs at risk Limerick blaze destroys several business premises and leaves jobs at risk
Full mobile and broadband connection secured on island after community effort Full mobile and broadband connection secured on island after community effort
Consumers feel some Christmas cheer as outlook steadies Consumers feel some Christmas cheer as outlook steadies
leo varadkarmicheal martingovernmentjunior ministerscabinetcolm brophycabinet reshufflefrankie feighan
Dogs Trust Ireland shares video of dogs choosing from donated toys

Dogs Trust Ireland shares video of dogs choosing from donated toys

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more