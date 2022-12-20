Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 11:22

Two teenagers seriously injured in Limerick collision

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman in her early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries
Two teenagers seriously injured in Limerick collision

James Cox

Two teenagers were seriously injured following a crash in Co Limerick on Monday evening.

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman in her early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision involved two cars and occurred at approximately 8.15pm at Rineroe in Adare, Co Limerick.

Two male passengers in the second vehicle, both in their late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling between Adare and Limerick City between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Monday evening who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours
Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000 Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000
university hospital limerickgardailimerickcrash
Nurses in Northern Ireland join second walkout in row over pay

Nurses in Northern Ireland join second walkout in row over pay

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more