Two teenagers seriously injured in Limerick collision

James Cox

Two teenagers were seriously injured following a crash in Co Limerick on Monday evening.

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman in her early 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision involved two cars and occurred at approximately 8.15pm at Rineroe in Adare, Co Limerick.

Two male passengers in the second vehicle, both in their late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling between Adare and Limerick City between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on Monday evening who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.