Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 09:40

Government urged to buy space in private hospitals to address waiting lists

Sinn Féin is calling on the Minister for Health to buy up private hospital accommodation if necessary to prevent "chaotic" waiting lists in the coming weeks
Government urged to buy space in private hospitals to address waiting lists

James Cox

Sinn Féin is calling on the Minister for Health to buy up private hospital accommodation if necessary to prevent "chaotic" waiting lists in the coming weeks.

A total of 760 patients were left waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country on Monday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said last night that the current situation is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said if Stephen Donnelly is serious about addressing the problem, he would purchase beds in the private sector.

Consultants

Mr Cullinane told Newstalk: "The Minister needs to do everything possible to maximise capacity for public patients, and if that means utilising the private healthcare sector over the next number of months, that should be done.

"But I warned against this last year when the Minister presented his budget for 2022, and I said at the time that the plan for this winter was last year's budget, and in last year's budget there wasn't one single additional bed funded beyond previous commitments."

Mr Cullinane added: "We don't have enough emergency department consultants, we don't have the specialist staff that is needed to treat people as quickly as possible.

"Outside of hospitals, what's also driving people into emergency departments is a lack of community care, the fact people are waiting longer to see GPs. Out-of-hours GP care isn't what it should be in most areas, in fact in some areas it's non-existent."



More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
New junior ministerial role for refugees considered by Coalition leaders New junior ministerial role for refugees considered by Coalition leaders
Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000 Cork businessman allowed to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000
healthinmostephen donnellyminister for healthsinn féindavid cullinaneirish nurses and midwives organisationprivate healthcareprivates hospitals
Nurses in Northern Ireland join second walkout in row over pay

Nurses in Northern Ireland join second walkout in row over pay

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more