Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 07:33

New junior ministerial role for refugees considered by Coalition leaders

The three Government leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss junior ministerial appointments
James Cox

The three Government leaders will meet on Tuesday to discuss junior ministerial appointments.

All junior ministers will be appointed after Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, with the three super junior ministers who sit at Cabinet already having been reappointed at the weekend.

There is speculation the Taoiseach will announce a new junior minister with responsibility for refugees.

Doras, the migrants rights group, said it would be a welcome move and put a greater focus on the plight of refugees in Ireland.

Doras chief executive John Lannon told Newstalk: "There is a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of the reception, the accommodation and the integration of refugees.

"There's a need to have a particular focus on this, to ensure that we do get delivery fully on our obligations both legally and morally to refugees, so I think it is a good development if it comes to pass."



governmentjunior ministersdorascabinetcoalitionjohn lannongovernment leadersministerial rolesrefugeees
