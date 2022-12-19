Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 18:09

RTÉ reports median gender pay gap of 13%

A report into disparities in pay at RTÉ also found an 11.55 per cent average gap in pay for 2022.
RTÉ reports median gender pay gap of 13%

Fiachra Gallagher

RTÉ has reported a median gender pay gap of 13.03 per cent among staff.

A report into disparities in pay at RTÉ also found an 11.55 per cent average gap in pay for 2022.

The State broadcaster said the gap was driven by an under-representation of women in senior roles, by overtime and by the impact of more part-time work among women.

Two-thirds of RTÉ's workforce are not eligible for paid overtime, the report said, with the median gender pay gap coming in at 6.79 per cent in this group. Men are more represented in roles where out of hours work and paid overtime tend to occur.

Of 1,871 RTÉ employees, 52 per cent are men. On the executive board, five are men, while the other five are women.

The report was prepared under the requirements of the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021. The report was prepared by consultancy firm Wilis Towers Watson.

There is no equal pay gap in RTÉ — rather, the disparity in pay emerges from the factors such are overtime pay and a lack of women in senior positions.

The RTÉ director-general, Dee Forbes, said there was clearly more to do "to create greater gender representation across roles traditionally associated with males and to ensure equal gender representation at senior levels within the organisation".

"RTÉ's aim is to lower the gender pay gap we currently have, and we will work to address the challenges in rapidly changing our workforce to better reflect gender across all career paths.

"And while it is practical for RTÉ to adopt a multi-year approach to addressing the gender pay gap, the actions which we have outlined in this report highlight the extent to which RTÉ is committed to addressing the issues and delivering change," Ms Forbes added.



More in this section

UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours UN peacekeeper Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours
Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years Man who attempted to point loaded gun at gardaí jailed for five years
Joe Biden names Joe Kennedy III as new US special envoy to Northern Ireland Joe Biden names Joe Kennedy III as new US special envoy to Northern Ireland
rtegender pay gapdee forbesgender pay gap information act 2021
Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident

Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more