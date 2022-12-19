Body of Irishman recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident

The body of a young Irishman has been recovered from the waters of Khao Sok National Park in Thailand.

Odhrán O’Neill (22) from Lurgan, Co Armagh, had been kayaking in the National Park close to the shore when his kayak capsized, The Irish Times reports.

The body of Mr O’Neill, who was from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area of north Lurgan, was discovered early on Sunday morning.

Among those paying tribute was Clann Eireann GAA Club in Lurgan, where Mr O’Neill’s cousin Rogan McVeigh is a senior player.

The club said: “Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”

The BBC reported Mr O’Neill’s uncle David O’Dowd saying his nephew was only 4.5 metres from a jetty when his kayak capsized.

Mr O’Neill had taken a break from an apprenticeship in Newry, Co Down, to travel to Thailand with a friend last week, the BBC said.

Mr O’Dowd said the family was working to have Mr O’Neill’s body repatriated.