Joe Biden names Joe Kennedy III as new US special envoy to Northern Ireland

By Cate McCurry, PA

US president Joe Biden has appointed former Congressman Joe Kennedy III as US special envoy to Northern Ireland.

The 42-year-old, a member of the Kennedy political family, fills the role that has been vacant since January 2021, after the envoy under Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, stepped down from the post.

Mr Kennedy is the grandson of former US senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968.

An incredible honor to be appointed Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.



Look fwd to working with the Biden Admin to reaffirm US commitment to Northern Ireland and to promote economic prosperity and opportunity for all its people.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that, as special envoy, Mr Kennedy will focus on “advancing economic development and investment opportunities” in Northern Ireland.

It also said he will strengthen “people-to-people ties”.

“His role builds on the longstanding US commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” the department added.

“Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the US House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts Assistant District Attorney, and service as a Peace Corps Volunteer.

“He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen US engagement with all communities.

“In parallel, US diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I look forward to Joe’s engagement and service with the people and leaders of Northern Ireland.”

Michelle O'Neill has welcomed the appointment of Joe Kennedy as US Special Envoy.

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill welcomed the appointment.

“The US remains a critical partner for peace. They are an important stakeholder whose support for the Good Friday Agreement is deeply valued,” Ms O’Neill said.

“This appointment puts renewed emphasis on the economic development of the North, and the benefits we can yield through dual access to both the EU single market and British market which uniquely positions our economy.

“Joe Kennedy has a strong record in promoting the interests of the North and I look forward to working with him in the time ahead. I believe he will bring very considerable expertise and experience to the task.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April next year, the opportunity must not be missed to restore powersharing and North-South co-operation which I hope will see President Biden come to Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the UK government welcomes the US administration’s commitment to continuing to develop the “potential and prosperity” of the region.

“This appointment will create even more opportunities for taking forward this vital work,” he added.

Congratulations to @joekennedy on his appointment as US Special Envoy for NI. The UK Government shares & welcomes the US' commitment to continuing to develop the potential & prosperity of NI. This appointment will create even more opportunities for taking forward this vital work.

“I look forward to working together to accelerate the already strong US partnership with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, including in the crucial areas of trade and investment.

“Northern Ireland’s creative, hi-tech business environment makes it an ideal location for US investment.

“Most importantly, we share a steadfast commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The US has been pivotal in supporting peace, stability and prosperity for Northern Ireland, and we will continue working together to make Northern Ireland a great place to live, work and do business.

“I look forward to welcoming Joe to Belfast in the near future.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Kennedy when he visits Northern Ireland.

“His focus on economic ties is a welcome one and there is plenty for us to build on and develop,” he said.

“Northern Ireland is already a success story to many American businesses who are operating from here. With a highly skilled workforce, two top-class universities and the promise of a beautiful place to live, we have much to offer.

“We also have a unique story to tell in the States with the influence of Ulster Scots in the development of their nation.

“Unionism has suffered from not engaging fully with the USA and this has been something my party has been keen to rebalance in recent years.”