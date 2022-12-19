Electric Ireland to forgo profit, offering €50 credit to residential customers

Muireann Duffy

Electric Ireland will forego profits from its residential electricity business, instead offering a €50 credit to residential electricity customers.

The credit will apply to both Pay As You Go (PAYG) and credit meter customers with Electric Ireland on December 20th.

The credit will be applied to PAYG accounts before December 24th, while credit meter customers will have it applied to their next bill after January 3rd, 2023.

The company also confirmed it will increase its hardship fund by €2 million, bringing its total to €5 million.

Electric Ireland's executive director Pat Fenlon said the company is "acutely aware of the pressures that customers face this winter", adding the hardship fund "will help ensure the fund is accessible to those most in need of support during the winter months".